1 dead, 1 injured in Fairfax house fire

FAIRFAX, VA. (WUSA9) - One man is dead and another man was taken to the hospital after a house fire in Fairfax, Va., officials said.

The fire was reported around Monday morning in the 4100 block of Mount Echo Lane. When fire crews arrived, smoke was seen coming for the second floor of the home.

One man was pronounced dead on scene and another man suffered non-life threatening injuries due to the fire.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

Officials continue to investigate.



PIO update from scene of house fire in the 4100 block of Mount Echo Lane pic.twitter.com/K1aAuYhLAr — Fairfax Fire/Rescue (@ffxfirerescue) January 29, 2018

