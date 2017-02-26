Fairfax teenagers swim in fight against breast cancer

SPRINGFIELD, VA (WUSA9) - In Fairfax County Sunday afternoon, a group of young people showed that there is no age limit for good will.

The Shark Tank Race Squad gathered for the seventh annual "Swim Marathon," in which they swam thousands of laps to raise money in the fight against breast cancer.

"If I swim 150 (laps)," said 15-year-old Glen Stahl. "That's $300 just from me."

"My sister and I raised $1,000," said 18-year-old Nora Surbey. "And every year we've done more."

"I'm doing 130 laps..." said 15-year-old Audrey Bowden. "Per lap I'm getting about $20."

All in all, the group raised $27,500 through the fundraising effort. This adds to the $100,000 raised in the past six years.

The event was organized by Patty Friedman, known as "Coach Patty" around the pool. Friedman participates in the Avon Walk to End Breast Cancer every May, and incorporates the money raised into the fundraising effort.

"I'm teaching them that if you're blessed and live in this area of great wealth and great health," she said. "That if you are able to give of yourself, it will come back to you tenfold."

Bowden said the event was particularly emotional for her because her grandmother had recently died of breast cancer just a few years ago.

"It's exciting when you first get in, but then it gets tiring. It hits you and you're like 'wow, this is going to be tough,'" she said. "But you push through it. And knowing that you have so much support. And for me - doing it for my grandma. I know I have to push through just like she did with her battle."

If you'd like to donate to Patty's Army of Love, click here.

