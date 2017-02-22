Fairfax officer on restricted duty after cruiser crash caught on cam

FALLS CHURCH, VA (WUSA9) - A Fairfax County police officer has been placed on restricted duty after a preliminary crash report showed he was speeding and not using his emergency lights when his cruiser collided with a minivan at an intersection last Saturday.



The moment of impact was captured by a nearby driver’s dash camera. Police say the officer’s dash cam was destroyed in the collision.



The driver of the minivan remains hospitalized in stable condition. Police have not released the name of either driver.



“I didn’t realize something was happening until the actual crash happened, because there was no brakes screeching, there was no lights, no siren, just like... boom,” said Seth Johnson, the driver who happened to catch the crash on video.



“I was just like holy crap,” Johnson told WUSA9 on Wednesday. “I mean that’s the only thing that came out of my mouth. I’ve never seen a police car in a crash before and especially that close to me.”



Police say the driver of the minivan was attempting to turn left at the intersection of Leesburg Pike and Patrick Henry Drive, around 10:30 on Saturday morning. The officer was responding to a call for a disorderly man nearby.



“Somebody jumped in front of me, making a left on Patrick Henry,” the officer can be heard reporting to dispatch over his radio, shortly after the crash.

