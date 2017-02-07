WUSA
Close
Weather Alert 18 weather alerts
Close

Fairfax City picks new mayor in special election

John Henry, WUSA 10:00 PM. EST February 07, 2017

FAIRFAX, VA (WUSA9) - Fairfax City elected a new mayor tonight as its old one prepares for his day in court.

Fairfax City residents selected Councilman David L. Meyer as mayor in a special election Tuesday night.

Meyer steps into the role after former Fairfax City Mayor Scott Silverthorne resigned last year.

Authorities accused Silverthorne of participating in a meth for sex scheme.

Silverthorne is scheduled to appear in a Fairfax County courtroom Wednesday afternoon. He is facing a felony drug charge.

(© 2017 WUSA)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories