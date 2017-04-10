Facebook video shows roof being torn off SE DC apartments

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - LaToya Law and her two kids were at the grocery store when the storm hit.

When they returned to their top floor unit at the Washington View Apartments in Southeast, D.C. they were shocked there was sky where the ceiling used to be.



“It was like a bad episode of the ‘Wizard of Oz’, Law said on Monday.

Law posted video of the disaster to her Facebook page and shared it with WUSA9, providing the first public glimpse of the scale of the damage to some of the top-floor units that were destroyed when the roof of the building at the corner of Stanton Rd. and Douglass Rd. was torn off by high winds Thursday.

One hundred and thirty-four people remain displaced by the disaster. Most are in hotel rooms provided by landlord WC Smith Company.The worst hit residents on the top floor of the building are likely to suffer total losses. Nearly all their possessions were soaked by storm water after the roof was gone. Water damage extends to the building’s lower floors.

Many residents, including Law, have launched GoFundMe campaigns in an attempt to recover.



Law has a 17-year old daughter and an autistic 3-year-old son.

