Extra bikeshare service added for peak cherry blossom days

Capital BikeShare

WASHINGTON (WUSA) - Capital Bikeshare is making it easier for locals and tourists to enjoy the cherry blossoms down at the Tidal Basin this year.

The bike share service will offer free corral service along the national mall during peak bloom for the blossoms.

Corral service will be available at the station located at Jefferson Dr. and 14th Street SW. Capital Bikeshare staff will be on hand at that location to make sure docks are always available.

The service will be offered March 18 and 19 from 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. and March 20 through 24 from noon to 7 p.m.

Those using Capital Bikeshare during the Cherry Blossom Festival are encouraged to keep an eye out for the #bikeinbloom – a pink bike put into circulation annually during the cherry blossom season.

