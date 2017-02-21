WUSA
Exes discuss the impact of cheating in their relationship #HurtBae

WUSA 6:31 AM. EST February 21, 2017

It's driving the Internet crazy -- #HurtBae.  

In the video posted online by The Scene, a former couple has a candid and rather frank conversation about what caused the demise of their relationship -- infidelity. 

Kourtney and Leonard ask each other tough questions about the cheating that went on during their relationship.

Leonard even questions why she continued to maintain the relationship with him after he was caught cheating. 

Watch the full video here and tell us what you think:

 

