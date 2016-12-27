WUSA
Close
Weather Alert 4 weather alerts
Close

EMS unit collides with car in NW DC

WUSA 10:16 PM. EST December 27, 2016

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - An EMS unit collided with a civilian car in Northwest, D.C. on Tuesday night. 

Fire officials say one EMS member and a civilian was transported the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. 

The accident happened in the 4000 block of Massachusetts Avenue NW around 10 p.m. 

No further information has been released at this time. 


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories