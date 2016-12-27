EMS unit collides with car in NW DC

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - An EMS unit collided with a civilian car in Northwest, D.C. on Tuesday night.
Fire officials say one EMS member and a civilian was transported the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The accident happened in the 4000 block of Massachusetts Avenue NW around 10 p.m.
No further information has been released at this time.
PLEASE give way to responding emergency vehicles. Pull to the right as they approach from the rear so we can be of help to others. pic.twitter.com/uEREwHDZoY— DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) December 28, 2016
