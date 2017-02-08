Elderly woman rescued from SE DC fire

(Photo: DC Fire and EMS)

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - An elderly woman was rescued from a house fire in Southeast, D.C. on Wednesday, according to DC Fire and EMS.

The fire was started in the kitchen of a home in the 800 block Xenia Street SE.

The woman was transported to a local hospital and official say she is in serious condition.

Investigators determined the fire was started from cooking in the kitchen. Officials say the fire was accident.

No further information has been released at this time.

