Elderly vet loses everything but determination

(Photo: WUSA9)

ST MARY'S COUNTY, MD (WUSA9) - David Triantos had hoped to live out his days with his wife in a small retirement home overlooking the Potomac. But the World War Two vet has now lost almost everything: his wife, his home and any way to rebuild.

His car, his house and his photographs were all destroyed in a fire just before Christmas. And the 88-year-old had just let his home insurance lapse. He needed the money to pay for his wife's funeral.



"Oh my dear Marilyn, death has taken you away, and I'll never see you anymore," his sings, sitting on a swing on the lot where his home once stood.



His wife of 47 years died in September. Then the dream home they shared by the Potomac burned when his furnace exploded in December.

"Maybe I should have stayed in the house," he said.



Triantos a quiet, gentle soul, a World War II vet retired from the Navy Research Lab. Not the kind of guy to turn to his children for help.

"It was just in the gap between stopping the house insurance and when I would restart it that the fire came," he said.

RELATED: Nine iconic quotes from Pearl Harbor, World War II

Now his children are desperate.

"My dad has always been my hero," said his daughter, Karen Muffley, her voice breaking. "He's always been there for me. And I just feel so helpless, I don't know what to do to help him."



On his retirement income, she's been unable to find a bank willing to lend him money to rebuild. He doesn't think he can get a mortgage to rebuild.

His children and grandchildren have recovered a few things, but not the urn holding his wife's ashes.

"He feels he needs to be here, where she is," said Muffley.



His children said if they'd only known, they would have figured out a away to pay for their mom's funeral. They just hope his story offers a cautionary tale for other people with elderly parents, keep an eye on their finances, don't let them live their last days with in despair.



Triantos is living with his son now, but has threatened to move into a shed on his property to be closer to his wife.



His daughter is a teacher, and the community has poured almost $22,000 into a GoFundMe page she set up for her dad.