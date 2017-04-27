Dunbar HS in NW evacuated due to hazmat situation

(Photo: DC Fire and EMS)

WASHINGTON (WUSA) - Dunbar High School has been evacuated due to a hazmat situation, DC Fire officials said.

Fumes from the fuel soaked soil at the construction site are impacting the school. The incident is happening in the unit Block of N. St. in NW, D.C.

Officials said one school employee has been taken for observation.

Hazmat in unit Blk N St NW. Fumes from fuel soaked soil at construction site impacting @DunbarHSDC @dcpublicschools. School evacuated. pic.twitter.com/pdeWpWJwvH — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) April 27, 2017

