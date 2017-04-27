WUSA
Dunbar HS in NW evacuated due to hazmat situation

WUSA 10:31 AM. EDT April 27, 2017

WASHINGTON (WUSA) - Dunbar High School has been evacuated due to a hazmat situation, DC Fire officials said. 

Fumes from the fuel soaked soil at the construction site are impacting the school. The incident is happening in the unit Block of N. St. in NW, D.C. 

Officials said one school employee has been taken for observation. 

