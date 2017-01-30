Dulles airport protest streches into third day

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - The crowd grew all day at Dulles International Airport Monday, the third day of protests against Presidential Trump's travel ban on some immigrants from majority-Muslim countries.

"This is an outrage!" Senator Tim Kaine said to journalists gathered at the airport. The Democratic senator from Virginia said the order was pushed through with "very little thought" and "dropped by political hacks in the White House," even though officials at Homeland Security advised against it.

Sen. Kaine said the order would be harmful to the millions of Americans working and living overseas with families because they could face retribution.

Sen Kaine:This executive order is an outrage, significant danger. VaTech ha 100 students with families in 7 countries who can't come @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/HwgxMNw5Mh — Peggy Fox (@PeggyTV) January 30, 2017

President Trump's executive order bans travel for 90 days from the seven majority-Muslim countries of Iran, Iraq, Somalia, Syria, Sudan, Libya, and Yemen. It also suspends refugee admissions for 120 days with case-by-case exceptions, and it suspends Syrian refugees indefinitely with case-by-case exceptions.

As travelers flowed out of customs after their overseas flights landed at Dulles, demonstrators became a welcome committee clapping and cheering "welcome!"

Joshua Crumplee, of Round Hill, Va., held a sign that said #LetThemIn. He told WUSA9 that he heard the argument that refugees are like the candy Skittles and that you never know when one could be poison.

"That's the cowardly way. I'm not about that. I don't agree with that. I'm for accepting people," he said.

"What does this say to young people?" asked 17-year-old Red Petzen, of Purcellville, about Trump's ban as she held her sign written in Arabic that said, "Welcome. Peace be upon you."

"I don't want people to feel not welcome. I will be damned if I let President Trump be the person who does this to my country," Petzen said.

Her dad, Tom Regan agreed.

"People love to come to America. What is this doing? I think my daughter's right. Trump is recruiting for ISIS," Regan said.

Brandon Bedford held the popular image of a woman wearing an American-flag hijab.

"I'm here to say that everyone can be an American. Anyone of any religion. We're a country of immigrants and of all religions," Bedford said.

Josh Ray, from Burke, Va., brought his daughter Sophia. They held a sign about Christian love for all people.

A man named Danny said he voted for President Trump and is angry over the president's executive order.

"I don't think this is the right way to go," he said, concerned about religious freedom and tolerance.

Many @ Dulles protesting #TrumpBan of immigrants from 7 Muslim countries. There passengers from Saudi Arabia, not on banned list @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/2CNDKPycec — Peggy Fox (@PeggyTV) January 30, 2017

