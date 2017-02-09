Dulles Airport: A front line against President Trump's Executive Order

(Photo: Stephanie Ramirez)

DULLES, VA (WUSA9) - For the past two weeks, airports across the country including Dulles International became the front lines for the fight against the President’s Executive Order.



At Dulles specifically, hundreds of pro-bono attorneys and volunteers say they felt more like first responders, running to the aid of those immigrant families affected by the temporary immigration ban.

One of the lawyers spearheading the effort told WUSA9 she didn't even want to work in immigration anymore.



"We actually started to give up on our immigration practice right before this happened,” said Criminal Defense Attorney, Mirriam Seddiq. When WUSA9 asked why, she answered, “It's hard. It was hard under Obama. It was hard then and it's just an uphill battle."

However when the Executive Order calling for a temporary immigration ban from seven Muslim-majority countries took affect two weekends ago, Seddiq found herself at Dulles International for days on end that first weekend.



Baggage Claim 13 became the temporary home to hundreds of volunteers who flocked to Dulles Airport wanting to provide free legal services to the families who, all of a sudden, found themselves stuck. WUSA9 reported on several immigrant families becoming separated from their loved ones with very little information.

The volunteers took shifts to make sure their make-shift office was always manned. It consists of two tables and signs offering free legal help in various languages.

“People stayed here all night. People took time off work. They took vacation days. People haven't seen their family in weeks,” said Seddiq.

The group organized themselves into the Dulles Justice Coalition.

Members say they tracked passengers, lobbied Customs and Boarder Protection, helped book flights, provided translation services and in some cases, filed lawsuits.

"It was exhausting,” said Saddiq, who also called it invigorating and personal. She is an immigrant and she is Muslim.

"I myself from Afghanistan was just waiting for the day that Afghanistan was added to the list,” said the Maryland lawyer. “… to feel so attacked by our president really felt like a betrayal for a lot of American Muslims, especially those who work in the law and who work to defend the Constitution."

The volunteers come from all kinds of backgrounds but Thursday night, they celebrated as one.



Saddiq, the Dulles Coalition Spokesperson, told WUSA9, “We are a nation of laws and not men and um, it's been proven today especially."



Volunteers say their hope is for this to end because they want to go home. Still, the group is planning to keep a presence at Dulles International until this matter is decided once and for all.

