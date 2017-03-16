WUSA
Driver trapped after cement truck overturns in Anne Arundel Co.

3:55 PM. EDT March 16, 2017

ANNE ARUNDEL CO, MD (WUSA9) - The driver of a cement truck was trapped Thursday afternoon after officials say the truck overturned in Anne Arundel County. 

The accident happened around 2:20 p.m. at Forest Glen Drive and West Drive in the Pasadena area. 

Officials say a crew was standing by to transport the driver to shock trauma once he's freed. 

No further information has been released at this time. 

