Driver trapped after cement truck overturns in Anne Arundel Co.

ANNE ARUNDEL CO, MD (WUSA9) - The driver of a cement truck was trapped Thursday afternoon after officials say the truck overturned in Anne Arundel County.
The accident happened around 2:20 p.m. at Forest Glen Drive and West Drive in the Pasadena area.
Officials say a crew was standing by to transport the driver to shock trauma once he's freed.
No further information has been released at this time.
