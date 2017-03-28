Driver killed while inspecting crash damage in Upper Marlboro

UPPER MARLBORO, MD (WUSA9) - A driver who was inspecting damage from a minor crash was hit and killed by a passing car on Tuesday night.

It happened in Upper Marlboro along Route 301 at Trade Zone Avenue.

Police say two vehicles collided. One of the drivers climbed out into the roadway and a third car hit him. That third driver did stay on the scene.

Police are continuing to investigate.

