Dozens protest Corey Stewart's immigration policy

PRINCE WILLIAM CO., VA (WUSA9) - On Tuesday in Virginia, dozens of protestors spoke out against a controversial Republican official’s policies on immigration – claiming their hurting their community.

The official wasn’t Donald Trump, but Prince William County’s Corey Stewart, Trump’s former Virginia state chairman.

Stewart, who is running for governor, styles himself as something of a mini-Donald Trump. And just as President Trump’s policies on immigration have drawn nationwide protests, on Tuesday, Stewart’s recent call for increased immigration enforcement in the county brought out lots of angry voters.



Demonstrators lined the hallways outside the county board of supervisors’ meeting room with homemade signs expressing their frustration with the county’s top official.



Megan Nikituk said Stewart’s call for more arrests and deportations of undocumented immigrants in the county stirred her to act against the man the Trump campaign fired as its Virginia chairman last fall.



"The truth of the matter is even Trump didn’t like Corey Stewart. That’s probably the only thing I agree with Trump on, is that Corey Stewart is not fit," said Nikituk.



Protest organizers say they had two targets in mind tonight.



"First, the rest of our community and second Corey Stewart. The message is we are a community. All of us. White, Latin American, Muslim and African American. We are a community together," said Jorge Mendez.



Some speakers lambasted Stewart directly.



"And now Mr. Chairman you have once again seen an opportunity to advance your political self-interest by exploiting fear and ignorance at the expense of our community," said one speaker.



Others used symbolism to try to stake out a moral high-ground.



"America is a nation of immigrants and has prospered because it opens doors, not closes them," Statue of Liberty.



None defended Stewart publicly, or to WUSA9, even in private.



"And in the next election, I think Mr. Stewart your political career might be ending," said one man.



In Stewart’s last race the turnout was a measly 28% in the county. Democrats hope protests like this can push that number higher.

Stewart and WUSA9's Garrett Haake traded texts during the meeting. He said people are always welcome to express their first amendment rights.

