Father, son in hospital after shooting in Bowie

Double shooting reported in Bowie (Photo: Tom Yeatman)

BOWIE, MD (WUSA9) - A father and son were taken to the hospital after a double shooting in Bowie, Md. on Tuesday afternoon, according the Prince George's County Police Department.

The shooting happened at Church Road and Urbana Drive around 3:30 p.m. Police say a suspect shot up an SUV. Police also say the shooting is likely linked to a park shooting nearby.

No further information has been released at this time.

We will update this story when more information becomes available.

Father-son in hospital after suspect shoots up SUV. Police say likely linked to shooting at nearby park just prior @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/rsVUVQmUOI — Delia Gonçalves (@deliangoncalves) January 31, 2017

