WUSA
Close

Father, son in hospital after shooting in Bowie

WUSA 4:32 PM. EST January 31, 2017

BOWIE, MD (WUSA9) - A father and son were taken to the hospital after a double shooting in Bowie, Md. on Tuesday afternoon, according the Prince George's County Police Department. 

The shooting happened at Church Road and Urbana Drive around 3:30 p.m. Police say a suspect shot up an SUV. Police also say the shooting is likely linked to a park shooting nearby. 

No further information has been released at this time. 

We will update this story when more information becomes available. 

(© 2017 WUSA)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories