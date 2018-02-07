Don't REPOST, REPORT! Activists sound the alarm after child porn video goes viral

File photo (Photo: Thinkstock, Custom)

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - A man is now in custody after police say a video depicting the heinous and graphic video of a child performing a sex act on this man went viral.

Alabama police identified the man as 44-year-old Germaine Moore of Michigan. He reportedly turned himself into police early Tuesday morning.

Before that, tons of people had shared the video online, especially on Facebook, thinking they could bring attention to the case. Maybe help stop it.

Callahan Walsh is saying, please, don’t share.

"There's a child being abused in these images and every time that the video is shared, the abuse continues,” said Walsh.

How?

"With Child Pornography often times, the more people that see that image, the more likely that, that image will last forever out on the internet – the more people will download that image,” Walsh added.

Walsh is a Child Advocate with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. He says you could be charged for sharing a video like the one involved. Instead, he wants anyone who comes across graphic content like this to first report it to the social media platform, report it to the Center for Missing and Exploited Children’s and report it to police. Then delete it.

"People do this with the best intentions but what they don't realize is sharing child pornography is a Federal offense,” said Walsh.

A 42-year-old Alabama man is now reportedly facing charges for sharing Moore’s video.

Moore is facing multiple child sex abuse charges in Alabama. He’s also wanted for the sexual assault of three young family members in Michigan.

