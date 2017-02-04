DOJ appealing order blocking immigration ban prompts protests

(Photo: WUSA9's Matt Yurus)

DULLES, VA (WUSA9) - When it comes to President Donald Trump’s executive order calling for a suspension of visa and temporarily banning of refugees, a lot has happened in a week – protests, opposing court rulings and more.

About a dozen protesters gathered at Dulles International Airport’s Arrivals terminal on Saturday, welcoming travelers who have not yet had a chance to react to the latest court order.

“To come to the United States – going through that process is a very hard one – and someone willing to do that that means that they are willing to come here to better themselves to better this country that has welcomed them with open arms,” Aya Ibrahim said.

Others echoed Ibrahim’s sentiment, holding signs that read “Freedom of religion, no ban no wall,” and “Welcome.”

Comrades on the other side of the airport worked to connect travelers with legal help.

“So mostly we’re hearing from worried from worried families who are waiting at baggage claim and over the last few days, various people would not be coming out when their families expected them to,” said Kate Goertzen. “And so they would come over to baggage claim 13 at Dulles and talk to us.”

The all-volunteer group is dubbed Dulles Justice Coalition.

Work on Saturday was slow, a striking contrast from one week ago when hundreds of protestors and a small army of attorneys were on scene as travelers were held pursuant to President Trump’s executive orders.

“A huge group will come in tomorrow and so we would love to have people out here to welcome them home with us,” Goertzen said.

Dulles Justice Coalition expects expect influx of travelers because it is possible that the latest ruling is reversed – drastically effecting immigrants, non-immigrants and refugees’ ability to enter the country.

The Dept. of Justice filed an appeal late Saturday evening.

Only time will tell how the legal system, and possibly the Supreme Court, adjudicates the merits of the order.

