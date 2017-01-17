Dog DC firefighers carried out of burning home passes away

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Despite their best efforts, the dog D.C. firefighters carried out of a burning home has passed away.

D.C. Fire and EMS responded to the house in the 4500 block of Klingle Street NW on Monday. The home’s fire alarm system automatically alerted crews to the flames.

Firefighters rush canine to vehicle for transport to nearby animal hospital. 1 FF suffered minor bite during rescue efforts. No other injs. pic.twitter.com/tTZYj1WEHt — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) January 16, 2017

Fire officials tweeted video of crews carrying out the family’s 3-year-old Italian sheepdog, Cesare. Later tweets showed firefighters hooking him up to an oxygen machine and holding an oxygen mask to his muzzle.

Klingle St fire under control. We have got the rescued dog breathing and are providing additional care. No one else found during search. pic.twitter.com/DICYhvvaT3 — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) January 16, 2017

Canine rescued today is Caesare, a 3 yr old Italian sheepdog being treated at Friendship Hts. Animal Hospital. Awaiting condition update. pic.twitter.com/aWgKWAzi8o — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) January 16, 2017

Cesare’s normally fluffy, white coat had patches of black from the ashes and smoke. D.C. Fire and EMS even posted their well wishes for the family’s beloved dog.

But it was too late for Cesare. After undergoing treatment at a nearby animal hospital, the dog passed away.

While trying to rescue Cesare, he inadvertently bit one of the firefighters. On Tuesday, the family apologized and tweeted to D.C. Fire and EMS, “You would’ve loved him!”

The fire department replied, “We did indeed love Cesare in the brief time we knew him.”

D.C. fire investigators are still trying to pinpoint what caused the fire.

(© 2017 WUSA)