BETHESDA, MD (WUSA9) - A dog was reportedly found safe Friday night after she bolted out of a car and ran across the Beltway after a car accident on Interstate 495.

The woman who found the dog was working on reuniting the dog with its owner.

Seven-month-old Loca was scared after the accident and jumped out of the car when her owner Shane Anderson opened the door to get her leash. Anderson chased after his dog, but lost her once she cut into a Potomac neighborhood.

Anderson has only had Loca for a week so he says she does not have any tags. She is described as a white Pitbull with black spots mixed with Labrador.

"Thinking about it tears me up. I'd gladly get hit by a car if she were safe," said Anderson.

If you see Loca, please call animal control in Montgomery County.

WUSA9's Janice Park did a Facebook Live with Anderson where he describes Loca and what happened after the accident.

