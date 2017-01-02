Tampa police: Dog attacks after woman tries to put sweater on it

Police said the dog attacked family members at 3405 Cord St. in Tampa.

A dog angered by an attempt to put a sweater on it attacked three family members, one seriously, in Tampa on Friday, police said.

According to police, Brenda Guerrero, 52, tried to put a sweater on the pit bull mix named Scarface about 2:28 p.m. at 3405 Cord St., but the dog attacked her.

Her husband, Ismael Guerrero, 46, attempted to pull the dog off his wife when the dog began attacking him. Antoine Harris, 22, also intervened, stabbing the dog in the head and neck.

The dog then began attacking Harris. All three were able to escape into the house, leaving the dog in the backyard.

Animal Control and police responded, and Animal Control shot the dog with a tranquilizer gun. The dog got into the house, where there were two children in the back room. At that point, TPD officers deployed a bean bag gun and stun gun to subdue the dog.

Eventually, the dog was captured by Animal Control by using a "catch pole."

The Guerreros were taken to the hospital to be treated for their injuries. Brenda Guerrero's injuries are believed to be serious, though not life threatening.

