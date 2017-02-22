Do you really need to worry about shirts on windshield wipers?

Ashley Hardacre, 19, of Flint, Michigan, posted a warning on social media after she found a piece of clothing wrapped around her car windshield. ASHLEY HARDACRE

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - A woman warns others about the flannel shirt she found wrapped around her windshield wiper. She saw a car running nearby that made her feel “uneasy.” She drove off, not wanting to get out of the car to remove the shirt, fearing something nefarious was about to happen.

It’s a story getting shared thousands of times across the country. But is this a legitimate way “bad guys” are trying to lure unsuspecting victims?

No, not around here, at least according to several police agencies in the D.C. area.

Officials at Montgomery County, Prince George’s County, and D.C. police departments all said they are not aware of this happening in the DMV. (Fairfax County did not return our call.)

The alleged incident happened to Ashley Hardacre in Flint, Mich. Even a police detective there told CBS News he’s never heard of this happening before.

“There have been no other incidences like this. It’s kind of unknown as to what or why or who [did this],” Flint Township Police Detective Sergeant Brad Wangler told CBS.

“I posted about the incident to inform others that it can happen to anyone and that they shouldn’t fall for it,” Ashley Hardacre said. “A lot of people think it is fake or it won’t happen to them. But you can never be too safe.”

Police in Flint and in the D.C. area said there’s no cause for concern.

If this were to happen to you, District police offered this simple advice: “Don’t get out of the car, lock your doors and drive to a safe place.”

Police in Michigan began an investigation after seeing Hardacre’s post on Facebook. They’re working to review surveillance video to find the person responsible.

