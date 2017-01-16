DC area honoring legacy of Martin Luther King Jr.

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) -- People all across the D.C. area will to honor the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. Monday.

Many people are expected to gather for the annual Martin Luther King Jr. parade in Southeast D.C. There will also be a peace walk beforehand. In D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser will join together with thousands of volunteers to participate in service activities across the district.

Also, Black Lives Matter plans to hold various events to "reclaim" the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr.

The group feels people in America have forgotten how the civil rights leader fought for equality through protest.

Throughout the week, in King's honor, they will hold events where they will discuss what it's like to be Black in America. They will also teach protesters their rights and how to organize.

