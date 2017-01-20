DMV residents gather to wish Obama farewell

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Some of President Obama's biggest fans gathered outside of Joint Base Andrews Friday afternoon to say goodbye to the former Commander-in-Chief.

Andrienne Gantt brought her grandchildren to a parking lot just outside of the base so they could watch the President fly by.

She said it was important she show her appreciation to a man who made such an impact in her life over the last 8 years.

"We embrace the fact that he was a fantastic president," said Gantt.

The Obamas flew to Joint Base Andrews by helicopter.

The former president then gave a quick speech at Andrews around 1:30 p.m., just before his family ultimately hopped on a plane for California later in the day.

Gantt said it was exciting to see the President fly off.

"It was surreal," she said. "We're happy that we were out here."

