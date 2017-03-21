They were once a group of stunned staffers on Capitol Hill, wanting in the waning days of 2016 to stand up to President Donald J. Trump.

They created an electronic, shareable Google Document in December, while wounds of Democratic defeat were still raw.

Critics call it a 27-page manifesto. Leaders of the group "Indivisible" call their Google Document a manual, one that instructs grass roots groups on how to repeat the successes of the Tea Party from 2009.

The document is now in the possession of thousands of activists, while cameras capture Indivisible protests disrupting town halls across the country.

RELATED: Outsider Perriello shakes up Va. Governor's race

“I think we’re all blown away,” said Indivisible Policy and Research Manager Gonzalo Martínez de Vedia in an interview Tuesday. “It really goes to show the energy that exists in every congressional district in the country.”

But now the group is poised to enter the Virginia governor’s race, with the leading Democratic candidate Lt. Gov. Ralph Northam set to meet with Indivisible members in Reston late Tuesday.

“At the meeting, the Lieutenant Governor will share his vision for Virginia’s future and the values he will defend as governor,” Northam spokeswoman Ofirah Yheskel said in an email. “Including keeping our communities safe, women’s access reproductive health care, and economic opportunity for all Virginians.”

RELATED: Gillespie proposes first Va. income tax rate cut in 45 years

Northam once considered joining the Republican Party as recently as 2011, a move dismissed as fanciful by his supporters. But even earlier rumblings of a possible defection concerned then Virginia Gov. Tim Kaine during his term, as well as Democratic state senators in Richmond.

“I guess it’s nice to be wanted,” Northam told the Virginian-Pilot in November 2011. “But I’m a Democrat, and that’s where I’m staying.”

Northam’s rival in the 2017 governor’s race, Tom Perriello, once touted conservative credentials, receiving high marks from the NRA during a congressional reelection bid in 2010. In January 2017, he called the powerful gun lobby a “nut-job extremist organization.”

But the Perriello Campaign has a personal connection to Indivisible. Perriello's policy director, Leah Greenberg, is a founding member of the group.

RELATED: Northam: 'Game on' in Virginia Governor's race

Martínez de Vedia said Indivisible hasn’t endorsed either Virginia candidate. But if one of the two Democrats is perceived to be too conservative approaching June's primary, Indivisible activists could protest campaign rallies.

“I think people will be following how strongly and how strategically candidates at all levels of government resist the Trump agenda,” Martínez de Vedia said. “But when folks in the Democratic or Republican side step away from that resistance, they may see Indivisible members opposing.”

Northam’s meeting with Indivisible is open to the public. The event will be held Tuesday, March 21 at 6:30 p.m. at the Sunset Hills Montessori School, 11180 Ridge Heights Rd., Reston, Va. 20191.

© 2017 WUSA-TV