Digging deeper on immigrants and education

MONTGOMERY CO., MD (WUSA9) - Montgomery County's School Board listened as impassioned parents questioned immigrants in schools.

Last week, Superintendent Dr. Jack Smith defended a 1982 Supreme Court case. It decided denying students for being undocumented was unconstitutional.

Henry Sanchez-Milian, 18, is undocumented. The Rockville High School freshmen part of a duo charged with raping a girl in a school bathroom March 16th.

Questions answered about ruling on student immigration status

Lawyer Lynda Zengerle has been defending immigration cases since the seventies.

"These children are here. They have a constitutional right to be educated. Whether they are documented or undocumented," said Zengerle.

The senate could confirm conservative Judge Neil Goursich to the Supreme Court.

Zengerle worries with national attention now on Rockville, the case giving education to all could be overturned.

"I think it would be a disaster," she said. "All boats rise with the tide."

