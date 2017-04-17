Descendants of slaves return to Georgetown University

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Army Helicopter Crash witness accounts
-
WUSA Breaking News
-
Monday morning news update
-
Couple booted from United flight in Houston
-
WUSA Breaking News 2
-
Verify: Clearing up rumors in Steve Stephens manhunt
-
Search continues for Facebook video murder suspect
-
What caused Six Flags America roller coaster to stop
-
Barricade situation continues in Alexandria
-
White House Easter Egg Roll is here
More Stories
-
Crash underscores dangers of Army helicoptersApr 17, 2017, 10:18 p.m.
-
Search for Steve Stephens goes national as officials…Apr 17, 2017, 2:25 p.m.
-
Descendants of slaves return to Georgetown UniversityApr 17, 2017, 9:30 p.m.