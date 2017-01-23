Democrats seek a new hope in Virginia governor's race

WOODBRIDGE, VA (WUSA9) - Booted from the White House and still relegated to minority status in both houses of Congress, dispirited Democrats desperately need a new political hope.



If history is any guide, they could find it in Virginia.

The Commonwealth’s governor’s races, held the year after presidential elections in this increasingly purple state, have a tendency to serve as referenda on the current president.



The two most recent examples of the trend:



In 2009, Barack Obama was the newly elected president, and Democrats controlled both houses of Congress. But the growing Tea Party wave helped elect Republican Bob McDonnell in Virginia. The next year, Republicans took back control of the house by riding that same wave.



Four years prior, a freshly-reelected George W. Bush faced mounting criticism for the worsening war in Iraq and his handling of Hurricane Katrina. One of the first places voters could express their displeasure was at the Virginia ballot box, where they selected Tim Kaine. In 2006, Democrats won both houses of Congress.



Political observers, like American University professor Leonard Steinhorn, see the same dynamic taking place this year – as voters, particularly Democrats, may be looking for an opportunity to weigh in on the start of President Trump’s administration.



“The race doesn’t have to be a referendum on the Trump administration, but you know that its going to be interpreted that way,” Steinhorn told WUSA9. “No matter what the issues are, no matter what’s going on in either of those states, people will say this is either a rebuke or an affirmation of who is in power in Washington.”



In an editorial published Monday in the Richmond Times-Dispatch, former Hillary Clinton advisor Jesse Ferguson tried to rally Democrats around the Virginia race, comparing it to the start of the rebellion in the Star Wars movie series.



“Many people have said that the 2018 midterm elections are our version of Star Wars’ “New Hope” where we fight back against the Death Star,” Ferguson wrote. “If that analogy is to hold true in 2018, then 2017 in Virginia is going to be our “Rogue One,” where the seeds of the resistance are sown.”



Republican gubernatorial candidate Corey Stewart, who served as Donald Trump’s Virginia campaign chairman until getting fired for organizing a protest on the candidates’ behalf last October, said he was confident President Trump would compile a record that would help the Republican candidate here in November.



“I don’t worry about what’s going to happen over the next several months,” Stewart said. “I think that Trump is going to do very very well. And as a result of that’s going to reflect back on those who supported Mr. Trump very strongly, including myself.”

(© 2017 WUSA)