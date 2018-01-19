Delta bites back over too many emotional support animals on board

(Photo: Thinkstock)

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Starting March 1st, Delta Airlines is hoping to take a bite out of the ongoing problem of ill-behaved emotional support animals on its flights. ESAs are used by people who say they need them to ease their anxiety. They’re not highly trained service dogs, but pets often wearing official looking vests purchased online.

Delta will become the first airline to require passengers traveling with any type of service animal to provide the following documentation 48 hours in advance:

A letter from a mental health professional detailing the need for the animal on board

An animal’s vaccination record and,

A signed document from its owner confirming their animal can behave on board without traveling in a crate

Under the Air Carrier Access Act, airlines have already been allowed to ask for documentation that a passenger needs a service animal, if that need isn’t obvious.

The move by Delta follows an 84% increase in animal incidents on board its flights since 2016. That includes everything from barking and growling at passengers and crew members to a widely reported in-flight attack in 2017 by a 70-pound dog. It's been a growing concern among flight attendants nationwide.

As Bobbie Morales of the Association of Flight Attendants told WUSA9 last spring, "My greatest fear is that one day there will be an evacuation and this animal that’s not trained will be in the way. In the way of actually getting people off the aircraft."

A recent Special Assignment Unit investigation uncovered the reason behind this trend: service dog vests and letters from alleged mental health professionals are just a keystroke away. Companies are willing to produce official-looking letters for patients they've never seen. They cost about $150, which is half the price of a typical $300 airline ticket for a pet to fly in cargo.

To demonstrate how easy it is to get a pet certified as an emotional support animal, we registered my cat, Huck. In less than five minutes, someone I've never met diagnosed me with a disability and provided the following letter: “Mrs. Andrea McCarren is under my care and meets the definition of disability under the Americans with Disabilities Act defined by the DSM-V.”

We upped the ante and had WUSA9 Photojournalist John Mogor register a pet hermit crab, telling a Certapet agent online, "My hermit crab Bill brings me great comfort in high stress situations."

The agent responded, "Oh, that’s cute." And she added a smiley face.

Delta's move came after increasing frustration with the Department of Transportation over its lack of regulations related to emotional support animals. In 2016, the DOT convened a high-profile panel of industry experts to come up with recommendations. They were to be delivered by mid-2017. The airline industry is still waiting.

A DOT spokesman says it’s aware of the new Delta policy and will monitor it to ensure that it preserves the rights of individuals with disabilities who travel with service animals.

© 2018 WUSA-TV