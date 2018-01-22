Dedicated doctor walks through snow, ice to make sure his littlest patients get their treatment

Photo: Children's Healthcare of Atlanta (Photo: WXIA)

ATLANTA — The U.S. Postal Service is known for their motto: "Neither snow nor rain nor heat..."

But have you ever met a doctor who has done the same?

When icy roads prevented Children's Healthcare of Atlanta's Chief of Cardiothoracic Surgery, Dr. McKenzie, from driving to work Wednesday, he found a way to be there for his patients anyway.

CHOA posted how this dedicated doctor walked a mile through snow and ice to get to the hospital to take care of those little patients who needed him most.

"Thank you to the men and women who made it possible to continue with surgeries, procedures and exams as winter weather swirled outside this week," the hospital wrote.

Thousands have already shared the heartwarming post on Facebook, with hundreds more praising the doctor for his devotion.

Makes you feel all warm and fuzzy inside. Great job Dr. McKenzie!

