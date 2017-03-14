WUSA
Newborn found dead in a Dumpster outside Denver apartment

Krystyna Biassou, KUSA 2:59 PM. EDT March 14, 2017

DENVER - Police have confirmed that a newborn was found dead in a dumpster outside a Denver apartment complex Sunday afternoon.

The death investigation happened at the Lowry North apartment complex at 8001 East 11th Ave.

Residents reported a heavy police presence in the area Sunday afternoon.

Police haven’t said if they believe the death is suspicious, or what the cause may have been.

