Woman's body found inside burning car in SE DC

(Photo: Courtesy of Dewayne Johnson)

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - The body of a woman was found inside a burning car in Southeast, D.C. after police say she had been shot multiple times.

The body was discovered around 7:20 p.m. after police responded to a report of a shooting in the 800 block of Adrian Place SE. When officers arrived, they noticed a car on fire.

RELATED: Body found in burning car in SE DC

On the fire was extinguished, police say an unconscious and unresponsive woman was located inside the car, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Medical personnel arrived at the scene and determined there was no signs consistent with life. Police have not released the woman's name at this time.

The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for any homicide committed in the District of Columbia. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.

© 2017 WUSA-TV