Woman turns trash into art to help the homeless

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - In a neighborhood east of the river, it seemed like just about everyone knew Lashawn Weathers.

Weathers finds empty cans lying around her community, cuts them up, and transforms them into cup holders, ashtrays, tea light candles, etc.

It is an aluminum expression of love that helps her get by.

“I wish he was here for me to hug and kiss,” Weathers said.

The mother of eight said her son, Anthony, was killed in D.C. six years ago.

“This is our angel. I miss him so much,” Weathers told WUSA9.

Weathers makes the crafts in memory of her first child.

His memory now helps others.

Weathers uses proceeds from sales of her crafts to raise funds for the homeless.

“I’ve been getting like hats, gloves, and hygiene things for them,” she said.

Weathers even spent the night sleeping outside over the Christmas weekend to see what it is like having no place to go.

“How are we going to survive? Like, am I going to sleep in this sleeping bag? Am I going to be able to breathe? Is anything— I didn’t know what to expect,” Weathers recalled.

Weathers did not expect the experience to change her life.

“That just opened my heart up because they was like ‘well you must be an angel send.’ I was like actually, we’re Anthony’s angels,” Weathers said.

‘Anthony’s Angels’ is an organization Weathers started in memory of her son after his killing.

While she can no longer wrap her arms around her child, she still has plenty of love to give.

Where so many people just see trash, she sees a beautiful way to help someone else.

If you are interested in helping Weathers or learning more about Anthony’s Angels, like her Facebook page or email her at foreverloved6287@gmail.com.

