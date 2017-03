WASHINGTON (WUSA9) -- A woman was shot early Wednesday morning in Southeast, D.C., Metropolitan police said.

The shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. in the 200 block of Wayne Pl. in Southeast, D.C., according to authorities.

Police said the victim was transported. It is unclear what condition she is in.

There are currently no lookouts for any possible suspects.

(© 2017 WUSA)