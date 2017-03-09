Woman killed, child & man injured in Suitland Pkwy crash

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - A woman is dead and a man and infant are injured after a crash on Suitland Parkway Thursday night, US Park Police said.

PREVIOUS: 1 dies, several injured in Suitland Parkway crash

The crash happened around 8:20 p.m. in Southeast, D.C. Two vehicles crashed at the intersection of Suitland Parkway and Forestville Road, police stated. One driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to authorities an infant was taken to the hospital in critical condition. The driver of the other car was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The road was shutdown for about six hours during the investigation.

While the investigation was underway another car crashed into an unoccupied US Park Police cruiser that was holding the road closure on Suitland Parkway. This incident happened around 10 p.m. Nobody was hurt, however the driver was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving.

© 2017 WUSA-TV