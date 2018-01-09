WUSA
Woman injured after jumping to safety in DC apartment fire

Susan Phillips, WUSA 5:47 AM. EST January 10, 2018

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - A woman was critically injured after making a desperate jump to safety from her 2nd story apartment after a fire broke out just before 4:00 a.m. 

Vito Maggiolo, spokesman for DC Fire and EMS, says they received a report of an apartment fire in the 100 block of Wayne Place SE around 3:55 a.m.  Fire crews arriving on scene quickly extinguished a small fire inside a second story apartment.  According to Maggiolo, a woman inside the apartment jumped before firefighters arrived.  She was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. 

Maggiolo says the fire did not spread to any other units. 

Investigators are on scene working to determine a cause.

