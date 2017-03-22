Woman found tied-up, fatally stabbed in DC home

Crime scene tape (Photo: WUSA)

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - An investigation is underway after a 34-year-old woman was found tied up and stabbed inside her Northeast D.C. home Tuesday, police said.

Around 4 p.m. Tuesday, police responded to the 600 block of 14th Street after reports of unconscious person inside a residence. When officers arrived on the scene, they found 34-year-old Corrina Mehiel tied up and suffering from multiple stab wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said Mehiel is from Burnsville, North Carolina and was temporarily living in Northeast D.C.

Now, detectives are asking for the public’s help locating Mehiel’s car. It is a 2004, Toyota Prius (4 door), blue in color, bearing a Kentucky Tag of 722 RMY. The vehicle has a yellow bumper sticker under the license plate as seen in the photo below.

The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for any homicide committed in the District of Columbia. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by text messaging 50411.

