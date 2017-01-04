Woman finds weapons on Canal Road

Crime scene tape (Photo: WUSA)

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - A woman walking along Canal Road found a violin case sitting on the stone wall that runs along the road that was filled with weapons.

She took the case to the park ranger at Fletcher’s Boat House, who turned it in to U.S. Park Police.

When police learned where the weapons were found, they returned to search the area. They found more weapons in debris nearby.

Canal Road is closed between Reservoir Road and Arizona Avenue.