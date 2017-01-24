Woman claims Obamacare helped save her life

WASHINGTON (WUSA) -- Under Obamcare, 20 million Americans are now insured. That's the highest rate since 2013, prior to the Affordable Care Act.

Republicans are now working on dismantling the plan. President Trump signed an executive order just a few hours after inauguration, rolling back Affordable Care Act regulations.

Republicans say Obamacare is just not affordable. They say premiums have increased, deductibles are high, and the number of providers has decreased.

In Phoenix Arizona, premiums have increased 145 percent. In DC, the increase is 22 percent, in Maryland, 24 percent, and Virginia, seven percent.

However, for millions who live under the poverty line, care is either free or low cost under Obamacare and that hasn't changed.

DC resident Neosho Ponder says that changed her life.

She was diagnosed with breast cancer in May of 2016 and says she has been able to receive free healthcare because of the Medicaid expansion under Obamacare.

"Obamacacare definitely saved my life," said Ponder. "Without it, I would not have gotten the diagnosis and treatment that I needed."

For Ponder and many others, there are two major concerns:

1. Obamacare is repealed before it can be replaced, leaving a big gap in coverage for millions..

2. A new plan won't cover or will be very expensive for those with preexisting conditions.

President Trump has said he wants a new healthcare plan that's affordable and will cover everyone, but we haven’t' seen any details yet.

If you are interested in contacting your legislator about any of this, click here for contact information: http://www.house.gov/representatives/ or https://www.senate.gov/senators/contact/

