Woman charged in death of 63-year-old man

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - A woman has been charged in the death of a 63-year-old man who died Friday afternoon.

Seventy-six-year-old Thomasine Bennet of Northeast, D.C. was arrested and charged with first degree murder while armed.

On Feb. 17 around 12:50 p.m., police responded to the 700 block of 21st Street in Northeast for an “Investigate the Trouble” call.

Upon arriving, they found 63-year-old Walter Mack Clack of Southeast, D.C. unconscious with trauma to his body.

He was transported to the hospital where he later died.

