Winter is coming; PEPCO prepares

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Winter is coming--to D.C., that is.

PEPCO announced on Tuesday that they’re ready for it, too. They’ve spent over $658 million on modernizing their electric system, resulting in fewer outages and a faster response when there are outages.

PEPCO has also been testing their computers and emergency system, as well as conducting emergency response drills. The company works in collaboration with its sister utilities, Atlantic City Electric, Delmarva Power, BGE, ComEd and PECO

This past March, Winter Storm Stella dropped ice, snow and sleet on D.C. During that time, PEPCO deployed 1,300 personnel and restored power to over 20,000 homes within 18 hours.

“The work we performed during the past few months is essential to our efforts to make the system more weather resistant and less vulnerable to storm damage,” said Donna Cooper, Pepco region president.

D.C. residents are encouraged to prepare themselves for winter weather by assembling an emergency kit with flashlights, batteries, important numbers, a radio, and non-perishable food. They should also establish an emergency plan in the event of an extended outage.

Topper Shutt and Miri Marshall have begun tracking the expected winter weather for winter 2017 and are accepting predictions here.



