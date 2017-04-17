What you need to know about the WH Easter Egg Roll

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Thousands of excited children and their parents are flooding the South lawn of the White House for the annual Easter Egg roll. The White House expects more than 21,000 to attend the event.

The Easter Egg roll, dates back to 1878 when President Rutherford Hayes and his wife officially welcomed families to the South lawn. The day will be filled with games, readings, activities and performances by Bro4 & The Martin Family Circus.

Attendees are being split into five entrance groups and are prohibited from bringing items like laptops, drones, bikes and folding chairs.

This is the first, as Commander and Chief, for President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump.

