How a government shutdown could impact you

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - It’s a movie we’ve all seen before. Gates are arranged around the World War II Memorial, schools are turned away from the Smithsonian, and Metro Center on a Monday morning looks more like a cavern.

As the region prepares for the prospect of another government shutdown after midnight Friday, the question arises – would this shutdown be different from the ones before?

In contrast to flashbacks of uncollected trash bags piling towards the sky and the city grinding to a halt, municipal services within the District will continue to function if Congress doesn’t pass a spending plan.

RELATED: Border wall would cost $21.6 billion, Homeland Security report says

“DC will remain open and able to spend its local dollars under current spending levels in the event of a shutdown,” said Benjamin Fritsch, a spokesman for Rep. Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-DC). “We got a provision in the last omnibus exempting shutdowns in fiscal years 2017 and 2018, and that carried over into the current continuing resolution.”

The Metro would continue to run. But nearly one million federal employees would stay home as the new week begins.

In an interview Monday, Rep. Don Beyers (D-VA) said he now has emergency legislation drafted, ensuring federal workers will have their back pay guaranteed.

“For so many federal employees, they eventually got paid,” Beyer said of the October 2013 government shutdown. “But in the short run, they had problems buying groceries, making car payments and making house payments.”

RELATED: What would a government shutdown mean for you?

A shutdown would temporarily suspend paychecks for federal employees, and retroactive pay must be approved by Congress. The legislation is co-sponsored by Rep. Rob Wittman (R-VA), and will be introduced on the House floor if lawmakers near Friday’s deadline with no deal.

For those who do not work for the government, here are some of the top impacts:

Passport and visa applications delayed

Mortgage applications halted

National parks closed

FDA inspections suspended

Services essential to the country will continue, including:

Border patrols

Air traffic control

Social Security benefits

Medicare and Medicaid programs

© 2017 WUSA-TV