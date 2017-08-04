Wealthy mystery buyer pays $6 million for half acre Kalorama lot

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - There’s a new power player in D.C.’s posh Kalorama neighborhood, we just don’t know who it is yet.

A prime piece of real estate next door to the residence of the French Ambassador sold for $6 million dollars after being listed in February for $5.6 million.

A lot.

An empty lot just over half an acre.

That’s $6 million dollars for a patch of grass.

Rendering of a potential home on the property

It didn’t come cheap because opportunities like this apparently don’t come along very often.

“This is the first time in four decades, that I’m aware of, when residentially zoned, raw land was available for purchase in Kalorama and was offered on the open market,” said Alex Venditti, who represented the French government in the sale. “We had interest from across the globe for this property.”

A spokesperson for the realty company tells WUSA9 they don’t know anything about the buyer, but they are told the intention is to build a "contemporary meets classic" home on the property.

The photos attached to this story are only renderings designed to show how a home on the property could be situated.

Another rendering of a potential home on the property

According to information from Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage, the Ambassador’s residence and adjacent property located at 2221 Kalorama Road was acquired by France in 1936. It was built in 1911, and after construction, the adjacent lots were purchased for added privacy.

Kalorama’s wealthy and elite neighbors include former President Barack Obama and family who paid $8.1 million for their 8,200 square foot home on Belmont Road, NW.

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson purchased a home in Kalorama for $5.6 million in February. The house Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump are living in sold for $5.5 million.

Amazon founder and Washington Post owner Jeff Bezos purchased the former Textile Museum, a 27,000 square foot property for $23 million last October.

No word on when construction on the new home could begin.

