WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - A water main break is causing road closures Friday morning in the area of Rock Creek Pkwy, US Park Police stated.

Yikes! A water main break on Virginia Ave near Rock Creek Pkwy has traffic on Rock Creek being diverted. @wusa9 @DCPoliceTraffic @dcwater pic.twitter.com/GoqUMYld1j — Larry Miller (@LarryMillerTV) January 5, 2018

According to officials, the water main break is in the area of 27th and I St. Northwest, D.C. The water from the break ran down and is pooling in the area of Rock Creek Pkwy at Virginia Ave where it froze over.

Northbound lanes on Rock Creek Pkwy are currently blocked at Virginia Ave. The salt crew has been informed and will hopefully treat the road before rush hour.



DC Water said the water has been shut off. It will take crews an estimated 10 to 12 hours to fix the water main break.

Water main break was a block away from Rock Creek and Virginia, but it’s the leftover ice that’ll cause problems.. NB lanes are closed, and that means bottleneck this morning. @_EllenBryan #ugh #coldOutside #coldsnap #WUSA9Weather pic.twitter.com/kTAj7j9Vpc — Evan Koslof (@ekoslof) January 5, 2018

© 2018 WUSA-TV