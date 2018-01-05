WUSA
Water main break on Rock Creek Pkwy causes road closures

A water main break in Northwest, DC is causing closures Friday morning.

WUSA 6:18 AM. EST January 05, 2018

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - A water main break is causing road closures Friday morning in the area of Rock Creek Pkwy, US Park Police stated. 

According to officials, the water main break is in the area of 27th and I St. Northwest, D.C. The water from the break ran down and is pooling in the area of Rock Creek Pkwy at Virginia Ave where it froze over. 

Northbound lanes on Rock Creek Pkwy are currently blocked at Virginia Ave. The salt crew has been informed and will hopefully treat the road before rush hour. 

DC Water said the water has been shut off. It will take crews an estimated 10 to 12 hours to fix the water main break. 

 

