Water breaching reported inside Metro Yellow line tunnel

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - A water breach was reported inside of a Yellow line tunnel close to L'Enfant Plaza, Metro said.

Metro got a report of water entering the Yellow line tunnel just south of L'Enfant Plaza around 11:30 a.m., according to officials.

Crews removed the third rail power on the inbound Yellow line track. Engineers then found water breaching the tunnel wall under pressure.

According to officials there is no risk to the structural integrity of the tunnel. Metro has taken this action to stop water from spraying on the electrified third rail.

Yellow line trains have been single tracking between L'Enfant Plaza and Pentagon City.

It is not clear at this time where the water is coming from. Officials believe the water is coming from outside the Metro system.

Yellow trains have been delayed because of the single tracking.

Reparations are now underway.

