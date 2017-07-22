Washingtonians remember Jim Vance, long-time NBC4 anchor

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - The passing of long-time news anchor, Jim Vance, has people remembering him for the kind of person he was.

This is what some people had to say about the DC news icon.

“He struck me as a fighter, and I thought he would have been successful in beating this bout with cancer,” one man said.

“I think his memory is going to live on in the DC area obviously. He is right here so it's like a nice little memorial to him,” Annie Williams said.

“I really got a little teary because he was major. He had such a great personality,” Yvonne Harris said.

"He was the kind of man that young men really need to look up to. He was a strong black man," Harris said

"I've known Jim since probably 1970," Virginia Ali said. "One of the first African Americans to become an anchor person."

"We were just so very proud of Jim. He was always down to earth. He was very interested in the community," Ali explained.

