Washington auto show inspires local artists

"The name of this exhibit is 'Art of Motion.' This is its third year at the Washington Auto Show. It's a lifestyle display to give DC street artists a bigger platform to showcase their work," said Kimatni Rawlins, President of Automotive Rhythms.

Artist Ed Joseph calls himself "The Body Paint King." He said, "I do artwork full-time. I’m a celebrity body painter so a lot of my stuff is linear. I’m an abstract artist so what I put on my models and muses I put on my cars and canvases and clothes."

Artist Shawn Perkins said, "I think it’s so cool to paint on a car. This was a dream as a child to get some brushes and paint and tear up a new car! Every artist has his or her own style. I look forward to this."

"Artists express themselves and most don’t have firm marketing techniques so it’s hard for them to get business . The auto show gives them an opportunity to showcase their work so people can come to them and offer them jobs as opposed to hustling," said Rawlins.

The car companies won’t sell the painted cars to the public, but they will use them at events and promotions across the country.

Next generation concept cars are also a big attraction at the auto show. Also new this year, people can test drive new vehicles on indoor courses with rough terrain.

The Washington Auto Show runs through February 4th at the Washington Convention Center. It features more than 650 new cars from 35 manufacturers. For more information click here.

© 2018 WUSA-TV