Viral sidewalk warning in DC leads to change

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Why call 311? Just spray and tweet!

We've all seen messages spray-painted in public places around D.C. from time to time. This one's different. It actually led to change.

WUSA9 found out about this stretch of sidewalk on Connecticut Avenue in Northwest, D.C. where something really different was going on and we decided we had to check it out.

RELATED: Man in wheelchair risks his life to cross the street

First we encountered the word, "Danger," spray-painted in a neon red on the ground. It was followed by the words, "This Broke My Nose" and an arrow pointing to what looked like a nose-breaking crack in the concrete, now fixed, filled in with blacktop.

Turns out, someone snapped a picture of it and tweeted it out. The right people apparently saw it, because within one day, the cracks were filled in with blacktop. The spray painted words remained.



WUSA9 asked people walking by about the spray-paint.

One person said, "If it broke somebody's nose, I think there should be a warning."

A man who works in the building right near it said he's tripped on it, and it had been in disrepair for months.

"I've seen every day somebody's falling over this thing," he said.

WUSA9 kept talking to people until we came across Jim Gasser.

"I tripped and had 40 stitches. Our neighbor tripped and that's who did this," he said.

Jim said he tried to get the city to pay for his medical bills, but they didn't help him at all. As for his friend, he said she's not doing well.

Most people call 311, the person with the paint called on creativity.

Gasser shared with us, "I wish I'd have done it."

© 2018 WUSA-TV